CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

