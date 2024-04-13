Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.40 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.82. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

