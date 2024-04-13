Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.21.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

