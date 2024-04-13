Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 665,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.1 days.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
CGEAF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 5,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.
About Cogeco Communications
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.