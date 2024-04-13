Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 665,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.1 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 5,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

