Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $8,922,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

