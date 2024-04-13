Comparing Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) & CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) and CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and CNS Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.56, suggesting a potential upside of 160.35%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than CNS Pharmaceuticals.

14.0% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcutis Biotherapeutics -439.79% -294.85% -78.57% CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -603.40% -421.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcutis Biotherapeutics $59.61 million 16.57 -$262.14 million ($3.92) -2.60 CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.85 million ($5.66) -0.04

CNS Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNS Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcutis Biotherapeutics beats CNS Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical ZORYVE for the treatment of scalp and body psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; ARQ-255, a topical JAK1 inhibitor for alopecia areata; and ARQ-234, a CD200R fusion protein for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pomeranian Medical University, and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

