Comparing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Electrovaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $7.54 million 15.63 -$77.58 million ($0.49) -1.38 Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.51 -$1.48 million $0.02 163.08

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrovaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 2 1 0 2.33 Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and Electrovaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $2.14, suggesting a potential upside of 217.23%. Electrovaya has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 247.65%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -1,028.89% -71.44% -53.77% Electrovaya 1.79% 12.44% 2.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Electrovaya shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electrovaya beats ESS Tech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

