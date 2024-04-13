Comparing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 4.27% 4.54% 2.27% FactSet Research Systems 22.72% 34.36% 14.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $949.77 million 12.38 $37.51 million $0.12 88.17 FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 7.79 $468.17 million $12.63 33.74

Risk & Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sportradar Group and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 FactSet Research Systems 3 8 0 0 1.73

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 31.27%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $442.70, suggesting a potential upside of 3.89%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

About Sportradar Group

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

