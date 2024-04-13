Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 3.8%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52. 1,126,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,692,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 86.9% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

