Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,455,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 2,767,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Concordia Financial Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.13.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Concordia Financial Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.