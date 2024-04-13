Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,455,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 2,767,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Concordia Financial Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.13.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

