Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires Shares of 77,365 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SCHX traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,041. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

