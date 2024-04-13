Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 2,017 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,813,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,646,115.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,870,461 shares of company stock valued at $29,191,437 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BCAT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 426,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

