Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 5,901 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. 1,954,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

