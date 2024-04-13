Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 345.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 1,472,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,151. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

