Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $124.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,790. The company has a market cap of $558.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

