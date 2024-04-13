Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.95. 527,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average is $204.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.