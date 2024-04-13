Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 4,486 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.22. 136,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.14. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

