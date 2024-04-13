Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 747 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $9.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $514.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,077. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

