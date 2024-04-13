Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

STZ stock opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

