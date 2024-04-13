Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,215,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,845,000 after purchasing an additional 325,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

