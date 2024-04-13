Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.84 and its 200 day moving average is $247.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

