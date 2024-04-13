Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
Shares of STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.84 and its 200 day moving average is $247.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.11.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
