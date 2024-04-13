Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.03.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

