Contrasting CION Investment (NYSE:CION) and Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Sensing Acquisition and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Sensing Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CION Investment 37.97% 12.33% 5.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vision Sensing Acquisition and CION Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Sensing Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

CION Investment has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.82%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Vision Sensing Acquisition.

Vision Sensing Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CION Investment has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Vision Sensing Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Vision Sensing Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CION Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vision Sensing Acquisition and CION Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Sensing Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CION Investment $251.01 million 2.37 $95.31 million $1.76 6.27

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Sensing Acquisition.

Summary

CION Investment beats Vision Sensing Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.