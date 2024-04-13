Contrasting Lotus Technology (LOT) & The Competition

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 683 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lotus Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million $10.84 million -13.99 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.27 billion -$69.41 million 41.84

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lotus Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% 0.33% Lotus Technology Competitors -61.71% -60.44% -1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lotus Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 122 573 892 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Lotus Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Lotus Technology beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

