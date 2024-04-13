Coq Inu (COQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $207.27 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coq Inu has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. Coq Inu has a market cap of $207.27 million and $14.32 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.0000029 USD and is down -17.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $14,867,521.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

