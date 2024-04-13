Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 1,028,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,348,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Core Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 1,709.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,086,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,495 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,667,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 625,662 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 36.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 220,532 shares in the last quarter.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

