CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $304,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.