Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Short Interest Down 32.6% in March

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of TRONW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,787. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.