Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

CRSR opened at $11.54 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $417.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 196,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 149,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,602 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 230,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 678,017 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

