Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.25.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

