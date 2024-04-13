Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%.
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
Corus Entertainment stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.25.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.