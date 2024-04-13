Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $795.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.28.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,558 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $731.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $730.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

