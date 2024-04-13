Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 3.7%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.58 and last traded at $58.92. 723,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 630,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

