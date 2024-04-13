Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.56.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after buying an additional 3,101,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,169,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 238,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 1,065,778 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.