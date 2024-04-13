Craig Hallum Reiterates Hold Rating for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Craig Hallum reiterated their hold rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Model N by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Model N by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

