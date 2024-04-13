Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPG

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$12.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.16 and a twelve month high of C$12.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.