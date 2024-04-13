Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

