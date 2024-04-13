Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,959,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,753,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

