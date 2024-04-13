Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.20% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ROBO traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 56,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

