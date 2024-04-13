Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 396 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.01. 10,722,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,741,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

