Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 904 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,920. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

