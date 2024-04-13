Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 540 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,167 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $135.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,029. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

