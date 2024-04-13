CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,483.72

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,483.72 ($69.41) and traded as high as GBX 6,658 ($84.27). CRH shares last traded at GBX 6,646 ($84.12), with a volume of 630,795 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,953.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,429.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,498.58.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,268.22%.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
