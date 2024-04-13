Critical Comparison: American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) & Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -51.24% -67.11% -19.90% American Woodmark 6.38% 16.72% 9.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Applied UV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Applied UV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A American Woodmark 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Applied UV and American Woodmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Woodmark has a consensus price target of $93.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.88%. Given American Woodmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Applied UV.

Risk and Volatility

Applied UV has a beta of -1.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied UV and American Woodmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $20.14 million 0.02 -$16.58 million ($157.25) 0.00 American Woodmark $2.07 billion 0.74 $93.72 million $7.25 13.24

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Applied UV. Applied UV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Applied UV on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings. It serves healthcare, commercial and public venue, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

