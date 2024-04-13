Critical Contrast: Atlas Lithium (ATLX) & Its Peers

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Atlas Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Lithium and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 -$41.39 million -3.81 Atlas Lithium Competitors $2.25 billion $330.33 million 5.54

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. Atlas Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlas Lithium Competitors 233 1071 1423 13 2.44

Atlas Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 182.45%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A -550.97% -146.10% Atlas Lithium Competitors 20.43% -22.50% 3.84%

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Lithium has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Lithium peers beat Atlas Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

