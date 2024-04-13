Critical Contrast: Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) & PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and PagerDuty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.19 million N/A N/A PagerDuty $430.70 million 4.76 -$81.76 million ($0.88) -25.14

Maquia Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PagerDuty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -4.99% PagerDuty -18.98% -24.65% -6.18%

Volatility & Risk

Maquia Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and PagerDuty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maquia Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A PagerDuty 0 4 4 0 2.50

PagerDuty has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Given PagerDuty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Maquia Capital Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

