Critical Survey: Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) & Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Virax Biolabs Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantheus has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Lantheus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $10,000.00 119.20 -$5.46 million N/A N/A Lantheus $1.30 billion 3.21 $326.66 million $4.64 13.10

Analyst Recommendations

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Virax Biolabs Group and Lantheus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantheus 0 1 6 0 2.86

Lantheus has a consensus target price of $104.14, suggesting a potential upside of 71.32%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lantheus is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Lantheus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A Lantheus 25.20% 63.16% 27.08%

Summary

Lantheus beats Virax Biolabs Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name. It also develops T-Cell IVD test kit for COVID-19, which intend to adapt for immunological profiling against multiple viral threats under the ViraxImmune Brand, as well as a proprietary mobile application for ViraxImmune that presents an individual's immunological profiling data and provide advice on the users' immune system. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer. The company also offers Automated Bone Scan Index that calculates the disease burden of prostate cancer by detecting and classifying bone scan tracer uptakes as metastatic or benign lesions using an artificial neural network; RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation; and aPROMISE, an artificial intelligence medical device software; and PYLARIFY AI, an AI-based medical device software to perform quantitative assessment of PSMA PET/CT images in prostate cancer. In addition, it develops 1095, a PSMA-targeted iodine-131-labeled small molecule; PNT2002, a radiopharmaceutical therapy to treat mCRPC; PNT2003, an SSTR therapy that treats patients with SSTR-positive neuroendocrine tumors; MK-6240, a F 18-labeled PET imaging agent that targets Tau tangles in Alzheimer's disease; LNTH-1363S, an fibroblast activation protein, alpha targeted, copper-64 labeled PET imaging agent; and flurpiridaz used to assess blood flow to the heart;. It has collaboration agreements with GE Healthcare; NanoMab Technology Limited; Curium; RefleXion Medical, Inc.; POINT; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc; and Ratio Therapeutics LLC. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

