Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and $39.88 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00020023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

