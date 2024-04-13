Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

GPI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.44. The company had a trading volume of 134,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.62. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.