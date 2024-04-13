Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after purchasing an additional 527,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. 3,373,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,370. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

