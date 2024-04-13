Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 879,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,967. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

